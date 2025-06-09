Man faces deception charge

Lautoka court. [File Photo]

A man from Lautoka has been charged with allegedly obtaining more than $27,000 through deception.

Police confirmed the 56-year-old faces one count of obtaining property by deception after investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Fraud Unit.

It is alleged that between October 2018 and September 2019, the man acted as a middleman for an overseas supplier and collected advanced payments of more than $27,000 from a local buyer for agricultural supplies.

Article continues after advertisement

Police said the accused then presented a false bill of lading, claiming it was from the overseas supplier, but failed to deliver the goods.

The matter was reported by both the local buyer and the supplier after the fraud was uncovered.

The accused will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.