Man convicted in Nausori murder

A man from Nausori has been found guilty of murdering his 76-year-old neighbour.

Vacolo Qio was acquitted of burglary but convicted of murder and theft.

The court heard that he attacked his neighbour in her home in September 2023. She sustained multiple injuries to her face and chest and was suffocated with cloth stuffed into her mouth.

Pathologist Dr Praneel Kumar confirmed the cause of death as asphyxia due to smothering.

A key witness testified that Qio came to her house immediately after the murder, carrying several items that had been stolen.

It included a mobile phone, wristwatch, a bus card and a purse and attempted to create a false alibi.

The victim’s daughter later confirmed the stolen items.

The court found the circumstantial evidence overwhelming.

High Court judge Justice Tuiqereqere said while there was no direct evidence of how Qio entered his neighbour’s home, his possession of her stolen items and his presence near the crime scene shortly after her death proved his involvement in the murder and theft.

Qio’s defense was limited to remaining silent throughout the trial. The court emphasised that the burden of proof rested entirely on the prosecution.

Qio faces sentencing for the convictions of murder and theft.

