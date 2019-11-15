Maika Sivo cleared to fly, pleads not guilty

The travel ban placed on Fiji Bati and Paramatta Eels flyer Maika Sivo has been lifted today by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

26-year-old Sivo is currently charged with 1 count of indecent assault.

While delivering his ruling, Magistrate Peni Dalituicama stated that it was unfair and unjust to keep Sivo away from his employment with the Paramatta Eels Rugby League club.

Magistrate Dalituicama says that Sivo is not a flight risk and is not running away to Australia but is contracted with the Eels.

However, Sivo has been informed to surrender his passport once he arrives in Sydney.

Magistrate Dalituicama also informed the court that they are satisfied with the assurance given by the General Manager of the Paramatta Eels that Sivo will be available to attend his court cases when needed.

A cash bail bond of $2,500 was also paid.

Two sureties were also provided by Maika Sivo.

The NRL star winger is alleged to have indecently assaulted a female staff of a resort on Denarau.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Sivo has also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case will be called again on the 17th of February.