Life sentence for beating girlfriend to death

A 30-year-old man who beat his pregnant girlfriend causing her death has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

On 7th June 2019, Mosese Sigabalavu repeatedly punched Seini Tagilala on her head and face. The next day, she was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The court heard that Sigabalavu and Tagilala had been arguing over his attachment to an ex-girlfriend when he became enraged and assaulted her.

The victim was pregnant with his child at the time.

The court has stated that this kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated.

Sigabalavu must serve 18 years before a pardon may be considered by the President.