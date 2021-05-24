Home

Court

Grandfather sentenced for rape

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 7, 2022 8:46 am
The Lautoka high court

A 69-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for raping his granddaughters in Lautoka.

The accused committed the offense in 2019 over a 4 month period when the victims were 10 and seven years old.

The victims built up the courage and told their parents about the incident and the police were called in.

The perpetrator has been convicted of two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The High Court Judge said that the perpetrator ruined his granddaughters’ lives and showed an utter disregard for their rights and dignity.

He will have to serve 12- years before parole.

