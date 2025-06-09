Grandfather jailed for raping 9-year-old granddaughter

[file photo]

A 67-year-old grandfather has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the rape of his nine-year-old granddaughter.

The horrific crime occurred in December last year on an island in the Lau Group.

The man disclosed the abuse to a neighbor, leading to a police report and his arrest in May this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The judge stressed that offenses of this nature, especially those involving children and committed by trusted family members, are treated with the full force of the law.

The court further stated that the protection of children is paramount.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving nine years of his sentence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.