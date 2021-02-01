Former Ministry staff faces corruption charges

A former employee of the Ministry of Education was produced in the Anti-Corruption Court this morning facing 58 charges.

Rahul Ravikash Kumar allegedly laundered $341, 981 from the Ministry’s account to his personal account.

The alleged offenses took place between 2017 and 2018.

The accused is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantages by deception, one count of unauthorized modifications of data and 56 counts of money laundering.

Kumar was released on strict bail conditions.

This includes a bail bond of $10,000 and two sureties.

His travel documents has also been seized by the court.

The case has been adjourned to May 11th.