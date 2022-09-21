Former FijiFirst MP’s income under spotlight

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash. [File Photo]

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash earned more than $22, 000 from farming in 2018.

This was revealed in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court this morning as the witness from the Fijian Elections Office Legal Team Mesake Dawai took the stand.

When questioned by the Defense lawyer, Dawai told the court that from a legal perspective they needed to establish the source of income for all candidates.

Dawai says based on the form filled by Prakash, his main source of income was farming which was $22, 466. 59 in 2018.

He told the court that in addition to other farming-related activities in 2018 and 2019 which were declared separately, Prakash earned more than $40, 000.

He added that Prakash stated Lot 1, Omkar road in Narere as his residence on the form.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.