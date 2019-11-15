Former clerical officers handed partial suspended sentence

A former employee of the Department of Heritage and Arts was handed a partial suspended sentence by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Rosalia Muavesi charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption last year with one count each of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining financial advantage and forgery.

She had pleaded guilty to charges.

Muavesi was charged alongside Nick Stark who denied the charges of conspiracy to defraud and aiding and abetting obtaining a financial advantage.

The court heard that Muavesi sought the assistance of her now ex-husband and the second accused in this matter, in acquiring transportation services whilst in Gau for official duties, which she received for free.

Article continues after advertisement

However, upon returning to Suva, a false claim was submitted to claim for transport hire amounting to $660 which she was not eligible to receive.

The Suva Magistrates said that she held a position of trust and was familiar with the government’s financial regulations and procedures but violated and breached that trust.

She also took advantage of the situation and committed these offences by conspiring with her ex-husband and executed the plan by breaching the financial regulations and procedures.

The Magistrate ruled that her actions for personal gain brought disrepute and shame on the entire public service and its law-abiding, hard-working officers.

She has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment. She will serve 12 months in custody while the remaining 12 months has been suspended for five years.