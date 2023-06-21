Father handed custodial sentence

A 44-year-old father who raped his biological daughter in Tailevu last year has been sentenced to nine years and seven months imprisonment.

The Lautoka High Court has handed the sentence with a non-parole period of nine years.

The father of four pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that in November last year, the victim was at home with her father while her mother had gone to the market.

The 44-year-old asked the victim to accompany him to the farm to get some food, and this is when he raped her on the first occasion.

Five days later, he again asked the victim to accompany him to the farm, where he repeatedly raped her.

The High Court Judge says to address the rapid increase of sexual offences committed in the own family background that shatters the fundamental values of an inclusive society, any punishment imposed by the court for these offences should have a reprehensible deterrent effect that could also send a strong signal to discourage potential wrongdoers in society.

Justice Thushara Kumarage also highlighted that the man raped his own daughter, demonstrating that he had allowed his carnal desires to overcome his own blood and skin.