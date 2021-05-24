Defence to present their case in Nausori Highlands murder trial

The defence in the Nausori Highlands murder trial will present their case today.

They are expected to call five to six witnesses which include the accused Mohammad Isoof.

The prosecution called their last witness yesterday, the Investigating Officer.

A total of 55 witnesses were called by the state.

The trial is now into its 12th day and the accused Mohammad Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Mohammad Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal, and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.