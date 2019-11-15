Court jails man for lying about contracting COVID-19

A man who lied about being COVID-19 positive will be spending Christmas behind bars.

Simione Nakuna has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Suva Magistrate’ Court with an additional suspended sentence of 12 months.

Nakuna had visited the Colonial War Memorial Hospital telling a nurse he had contracted Coronavirus while travelling from Japan to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He had lied to the nurse about having spent a month in Japan during which time he didn’t use a face-mask, presenting a risk of contracting COVID-19.

Nakuna also told the nurse that he had started developing symptoms of Coronavirus such as coughing and a sore throat.

The nurse then put him in an isolation room and he was then tested for Coronavirus with the results returning negative.

After investigations, authorities learned he had no passport and no history of travelling overseas.

After interrogation by police, Nakuna admitted to lying about visiting Japan and contracting the virus as he wanted to cut through the waiting line at the Hospital.

The Magistrate said the charges are of serious offence and Nakuna had lied about contracting the virus when the country was still in shock in confirming its first case.

The Court added that the authorities wasted time and resources looking into the case.

Nakuna must serve six months in prison with the remaining 12 months sentenced being suspended.