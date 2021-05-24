Big sum of cash allegedly found at Isoof’s home

A case of money was allegedly found by Police while searching the home of Mohammed Isoof who is alleged to have murdered a family two years ago in Nadi.

This was brought up by state witness, Sergeant Josateki Seuseu as the Nausori Highlands trial enters its 10th day.

Seuseu told the court that on August 28th, 2019, they issued a search warrant to the accused at his residence.

Article continues after advertisement

The 41st state witness was tasked to take photographs of Isoof’s home in Legalega, Nadi.

During the search, Sergeant Seuseu said they came across a “big” amount of cash which was in the accused’s bedroom.

He also told the court that they found the clothes the suspect was wearing while he was at Nausori Highlands with the family.

This was also retrieved with a backpack he had on that particular day.

According to Sergeant Seuseu, they spent roughly an hour searching the house.

He said a photographic booklet was compiled which had pictures of exhibits from the home of the accused.

It is alleged that in August 2019, Mohammad Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month-old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.