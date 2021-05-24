Vakarisi appears in court for separate charge

Renowned felon Jone Vakarisi who allegedly abducted a minor appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The matter has been stood down until 4pm as the Magistrate has asked for more details in relation to the accused.

This as the Police prosecution objected to Vakarisi’s bail on the grounds that he has two pending cases in court.

The prosecution also stated that Vakarisi is allegedly the instigator of the brawl that happened at Mead Road in Nabua on Monday.

However, Vakarisi informed the court he was already at the Police Station for the alleged abduction matter when the brawlers were brought in.

He also claimed that he has presented a ‘tabua’ to the family and the victim’s mother is willing to take her complaint back.

Vakarisi allegedly committed the offense on a victim below the age of 18 between 12th and 20th of August, 2021.

He is charged with one count of abduction of a person under 18 years with intent to have carnal knowledge.

The report was lodged by the 17-year-old’s mother.