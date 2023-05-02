Former AG to front court today

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He spent the night at the Totogo Police Station in Suva.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office was kept in police custody yesterday.

The charge sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution relates to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, against Sayed-Khaiyum in February this year.