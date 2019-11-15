Home

Farmer acquitted of rape charge

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 18, 2020 4:25 pm
A 27-year-old farmer is a free man after he was acquitted of a count of rape in the Suva High Court this afternoon.

A 27-year-old farmer is a free man after he was acquitted of a count of rape in the Suva High Court this afternoon.

Kitione Sosideni Tokelau was alleged to have raped a woman on the 16th of April 2018.

High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo while delivering his judgement said that the Prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the alleged offence took place.

Two of the assessors also found the man not guilty of one count of rape.

Justice Temo has given a 30-day-period for appeal.

Tokelau was lost for words when he was told he is now a free man and he questioned his lawyer several times on the judge’s decision.

He says he will now go back to farming and looking after his small family.

