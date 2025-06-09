Court remands pair amid safety fears

Manasa Leko and Iliesa Masisiwa

Two men seen in a viral alleged assault video from Cawaira in Labasa have been ordered into remand by the Labasa Magistrates Court.

The ruling was made under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which covers reconciliation between parties.

Manasa Leko and Iliesa Masisiwa are charged with causing bodily harm after an alleged assault on November 29 along the Cawaira stretch.

Article continues after advertisement

The court said remand was necessary for the safety of both sides, noting strong public interest and rising tension between the communities of Malau and Natokamu.

The court had earlier asked for the victims to attend and confirm whether they agreed to a traditional reconciliation.

This could not go ahead because the prosecutor did not appear, and the court was later told the victims had moved to Savusavu.

Leko and Masisiwa are accused of assaulting Epeli Asaisea and Akuila Matawaqa after the two allegedly damaged a vehicle’s rear glass while intoxicated.

Both accused have been remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Centre.

The case will be called again on December 8.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.