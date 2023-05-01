Alleged rapist denied bail

The Labasa Magistrate Court.

A man who allegedly raped and impregnated his 12-year-old niece has been denied bail.

The 37-year-old is charged with one count of rape.

He appeared before Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage at the Labasa Magistrate Court this afternoon.

The incident allegedly took place sometimes in October last year and came to light when the victim was taken to the Seaqaqa Health Station after she complained of a stomach ache, and the pregnancy was then confirmed.

It is believed that the victim has been staying with the accused and her grandmother since her parents passed away, but has been placed under the care of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center.

The Police Prosecutor objected to bail, due to the seriousness of the offence and the breach of trust between the accused and victim.

The accused has opted for Legal Aid to defend his case, and he has been further remanded in custody.

The case has been transferred to the Labasa High Court and is scheduled to be called on May 18th.