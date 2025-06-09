Couple claims home under siege

Sunil Datt alleges he and his wife, Sashi Lata, live in fear after repeated attacks on their Sakoca home.

According to Datt, police have done little despite his repeated reports.

The couple, aged 61 and 53, have lived on Wrong Turn Road in Tacirua since 2004.

Article continues after advertisement

Datt contends the harassment began around 2014, with stones and chemical substances reportedly thrown at their house.

He states the attacks have worsened his asthma and robbed him of sleep.

“I’ve been here since 2004, and from 2014 this has been happening, stones, chemical we can’t sleep at night, and I’m very sick.”

Datt reports that a recent attack on January 9 went unaddressed. He claims repeated complaints have left him feeling unsafe in his own home.

“From there I went to the police to report everything, and I hope to give my interview to you people because I am very sick and at night I start coughing because people are throwing chemicals, even stones too.”

Neighbors, however, reject his version of events. One, who requested anonymity, states Datt even blames a 90-year-old for the rocks on the roof.

Despite conflicting accounts, the couple says they have lost hope. Datt insists police have ignored them. He adds that Sakoca no longer feels like a home but a place of fear.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.