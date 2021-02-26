Home

Countering COVID-19 misinformation is imperative: Greubel

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 1, 2021 12:31 pm

Local civil society organizations today received financial assistance to develop programs to counter misinformation related to COVID-19.

The Fiji Council of Social Services and the International Republican Institute received around $10, 000 each from USAID for the Combatting Misinformation and Hate Speech Surrounding COVID-19 in Fiji project.

US Charge D’ Affaires, Tony Greubel says the aim of the project is to address the stigma associated with testing positive for COVID-19.

“Misinformation threatens all the game and sacrifices made by Fijians and their fight to keep COVID-19 from disrupting their communities”

Three subgrants of over $10,000 were awarded to the three key civil society organizations aimed at protecting Fijians and support those affected by the pandemic.

