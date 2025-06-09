Council responds to sewer seepage issue

Suva City Council says it has raised concerns with the relevant authorities after sewer seepage was identified within the city boundary.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Tevita Boseiwaqa says while sewer infrastructure falls under the Water Authority of Fiji and the Sewerage Department, the affected area is located within a Housing Authority subdivision, placing multiple agencies at the centre of the issue.

So, the issue here is sewage. So, it is comes under the SewageDepartment and Water Authority. The second one is that it’s in the Housing Authority subdivision.

Boseiwaqa says Council could not remain idle and took action within its legal capacity by bailing out wastewater where possible, despite not having the authority or expertise to repair sewer lines.

Instead of just waiting, doing nothing, we have gone out there to bail out those ‘waste’. That’s all what we can do because we cannot go under, we don’t have the expertise and it’s not within our authority.

He confirms investigations found the sewage line to be old and damaged, resulting in the seepage, and the matter has been formally reported to the Water Authority, Sewerage Department, and Housing Authority.

Council says it will continue to assist where possible while awaiting action from the responsible agencies.

