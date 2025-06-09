Coordinated action essential for consumer safety, says CCF

The Consumer Council of Fiji says stronger joint enforcement by regulatory agencies is crucial to protecting consumers.

Agencies are now sharing information from complaints, surveys and market checks, allowing them to act quickly when breaches are identified.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says coordinated action ensures that agencies do not work in isolation.

She adds that past operations have already led to warnings, corrective measures, and improvements in pricing, labeling, refunds and hygiene.

Shandil urges traders to cooperate with authorities to maintain consumer trust.

“However, the way it persists, it’s escalated. And this also includes correcting price displays, enhancing product labeling, processing refunds and replacements, and improving hygiene and operational practices.”

Shandil says that coordinated inspections, corrective measures, and sustained monitoring ensure traders comply with regulations and that consumer complaints lead to meaningful outcomes.

