News

Cooperatives key to rural economic transformation

Sainimili Magimagi Multimedia Journalist

October 5, 2025 7:25 am

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the cooperative movement holds the key to unlocking Fiji’s rural economic potential and tackling poverty.

Speaking in Parliament, Kamikamica says that with government support for cooperatives increasing from $400,000 last year to $600,000 this year, he is confident the funding will continue to grow as more communities turn to cooperatives to build sustainable livelihoods.

Kamikamica pointed to global examples, including India’s Amul dairy cooperative with US$4 billion in revenue and Japan’s JA Cooperatives, as proof of how collective ownership can drive economic success.

Article continues after advertisement

“These are not just stories of survival, they are stories of growth.”

Locally, he highlighted the resilience of the Lako Yani Vou women’s cooperative at the Nausori Market, which has expanded its business with the support of a three-tonne truck, and the Kabara Yavusa Ono Cooperative , which has diversified from handicrafts into coffins and furniture production.

He adds that government’s approach is to help every village identify its inherent strengths, whether resources or skills, and connect them to the right markets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

FIEH unveils new constitution, website, and CPD Policy

Sustainable Tuna fishing talks with Kiribati to happen this month

Excitement builds as families enjoy Vodafone Nasinu Festival

Diwali Dhoom lights up Labasa with music and dance

MoE pledges collaborative future for teaching profession

FCOSS wants government to address systemic PALM issues

Youngest contestant takes stand against cyberbullying

Government hopes to strike a balance on electricity tariff

Data on postpartum should be prioritized says Mama Talanoa

Unity and inclusivity take centre stage at Nasinu Festival

Embracing Diwali’s core values

Judge throws out lawsuit over Nirvana’s album art featuring naked baby

North Korea's Kim says country will develop additional military measures

National U17 reps barred from IDC

Cleary wins gold in classic physique

WNBA commissioner Engelbert vows to "do better" after Collier criticism

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36

Dalek creator's book raises funds for charity

Lithuania's Vilnius airport reopens after suspension over balloons in airspace

Taylor Swift says diss track is 'love letter to someone who hates me'

The dog-centred horror led by a new canine acting 'superstar'

Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump's call

Russia rains drones and missiles on western Ukraine

Lola Young in legal dispute with Messy producer

Dolokoto proud despite Suva’s narrow defeat

Young Kulas win bronze

Border Patrol agents shoot armed woman in Chicago

India name Gill ODI captain, Rohit, Kohli in squad

Zverev accuses tournaments of slowing courts

Taylor Swift’s fans stay up late for ‘Life of a Showgirl’ release

Right-wing Sanae Takaichi set to be Japan's first female premier

Netflix is going all-in on its ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel with a two-season order

Russian strike hits train station in Ukraine, killing one and injuring 30

Malawi's Mutharika sworn in for second term as president

Cooperatives key to rural economic transformation

South Africa beat Argentina to retain Rugby Championship title

Clinical All Blacks deny Wallabies in Perth

Rice on target as Arsenal beat West Ham in Arteta's 300th game

Mount and Sesko fire Man United to victory over Sunderland

William's interview with Eugene Levy is the most open we've ever seen him

Brave Fiji show grit in Pacific Cup loss

Driver dies after two-bus collision in Rakiraki

Students urged to maintain character as external exams approach

Naitasiri defends Farebrother at home

Fiji strengthens protection for vulnerable older citizens

Singh urges community to embrace Diwali values of giving and respect

India declare first innings at 448-5 against struggling West Indies

Senior US senator wants to boost pressure on China

Social media star Fontenoy breaks world record cycling up Eiffel Tower

US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela

Naitasiri U20 downs Suva at Naluwai

Jimmy Kimmel explains how he learned he was being yanked off the air

US unveils draft design for $1 Trump coin

Tyrese Gibson turns himself into police, faces animal cruelty charge

Police scuffle with protesters outside Chicago ICE facility

Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week

Naitasiri set for final challenge at Naluwai

Police ready to defend title

Trump asks Israel to stop bombing Gaza

Suva women crush Naitasiri in R8 Marama Cup

Wrexham and Birmingham share spoils in Hollywood derby

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related conviction

Farmer and elderly man among two latest road fatalities

Church of England names first female Archbishop

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album sets stage to break records

$2.1M location allowance payout set for teachers

Hundreds join 5km Walk to support cancer prevention

Fiji-Australia to negotiate elevating Vuvale Partnership to a Treaty

"Golden Voice of Fiji" heads to Labasa for Diwali Dhoom

Munich runways closed again after drone sightings

Keith Urban changes lyric on song inspired by Nicole Kidman

Bid to end shutdown fails in Senate

Seasonal workers under scrutiny, PM promises action

Overseas stars dominate Fiji Bati squad

Babasiga Lions ready to roar in Ba

GBV and poverty fueling rise in teenage pregnancies

Prasad rejects claims government driving Indo-Fijians abroad

Pegula beats Navarro, Noskova knocks out Kartal to set up China Open semi

Ba Women’s Group launched project to tackle school dropout

Sisters excited to take part in Rangoli competition

Why fans think Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' shades Charli XCX

Maya makes Fiji Bati extended squad

No mercy for sea traffickers, PM warns

Night game to light up IDC for working fans

Two Nasinu man arrested for assaulting bus driver

Former ILSC secretary to stand trial

Major $10,000 deal powers Tailevu Rugby

$50m Labasa bypass includes new bridge and intersections

Fiji Rice to promote homegrown produce at Diwali Dhoom

ABC News anchor Reggie Aqui tearfully announces departure after 10 years at network

Alleged impersonator remanded

Magical Fun House targets family bonding activities

Nabouwalu set for major upgrade with new town development

Two juveniles charged with rape in the latest ODPP statistics

FABC strengthens Fiji ties

Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson reunite at Paris Fashion Week

Netherlands to assist Fiji’s agricultural sector

Pope Leo's critique of Trump ends honeymoon with conservative Catholics

Dolokoto, Tuwai and Tamani starts for Suva

Former SOE was overcharged in taxes court hears

Kakasi and Vasconcellos set to impress

Child sexual abuse fueling alarming rise in teenage pregnancies

Purcell and Cleary to fly Fiji’s flag at SPBC

Bail denied for Chinese nationals

Fiji needs additional $2 billion to modernize its electricity grid

FCEF appoints new management

Arsenal can go top as Liverpool seek to return to winning ways at Chelsea

Premier League set to decide on PSR alternative

Hollywood performers union condemns AI-generated 'actress' Tilly Norwood

Italian police raid Dali exhibition, say works on display were fake

Forces united for a mission in 2025 Sukuna Bowl

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ lead vocalists say they learned a lot from Kendrick Lamar

OpenAI hits $500 billion valuation

Lata ready to shine at Diwali Dhoom

Ryder's Uso Tasi interested in Super Seven

Violence response not enough, says Sharma

Nakasi man charged with identity theft over Viber scam

Trump eyes cuts to 'Democrat Agencies' in government shutdown

Ba braced for high expectations as IDC hosts

Flight school hits back at Minister’s statement

Fiji’s workforce at risk, warns Prasad

Funds set to improve outer Island access

Youth business grants hit capacity limit

Valetini back, Daugunu to start for Wallabies

285 open-heart surgeries completed

MOU set to transform Taveuni farming

Gauff defeats Lys to reach China Open semi-final

Shangri-La partners with Confucius Institute

Matadigo remanded in drug transportation case

Rabuka appoints two new assistant ministers, Reassigns Bia

Early detection vital as breast cancer cases rise

Fiji moves to fix workforce crisis with increased scholarship

Urgent action needed for Levuka Town

Dauloloma targets regional and international titles with strong backing

India-born choreographer set to dazzle at Diwali Dhoom

Lal to lead Nadi at FMF IDC

Standing Committee chair lauds FBC's self-sustainability focus

University of Fiji to showcase campus life at Open Day

Flash floods kill nine in Odesa after heavy rain in southern Ukraine

Qatar Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end Gaza war

Bigger goals ahead for Kadavu Rugby

Trump administration threatens to send ICE to Super Bowl during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Power Volt energises Suva FC for IDC 2025

Bainimarama guilty, Qiliho walks free

Kumar to assist Blues in IDC campaign

Sayed-Khaiyum gives evidence in court

Intimate partner violence claims nine lives in nine months

Russia does not recognize return of UN sanctions on Iran

Police resources and salaries under scrutiny

Residents claim police too slow to respond

New energy study to drive Fiji’s renewable transition: Ro Filipe

Upcoming star ready to shine at Diwali Dhoom

Investigations lag amid increasing corruption reports

Report reveals schools struggling with counsellors and infrastructure

Afghanistan's cellphone, internet services down after Taliban ordered cut

New Caledonia defeat Fiji and make history

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J alleging defamation over racketeering claims

Driver charged over unlawful transportation of illicit drugs

Landowners poised to unlock wealth through new fund

Mobile clinics to bring cancer screening

Marvel movie pulled from Disney's 2027 calendar

Police outnumbered as cybercrime surges

Germany's Oktoberfest to reopen after bomb scare

Morgan Wallen's arrest footage reveals his song playing inside cop car

Unidentified vessels approach Gaza aid flotilla

Singh embraces pressure as Ba Hosts IDC

Koya backs strengthening of Counter-Narcotics Bureau

Fiji Bati, Bulikula face squad setbacks

Discussions underway to boost tuna supply for PAFCO

Officers deployed to stop exploitation abroad

Wallabies’ great, Slipper to retire

Ministry achieves 99.99 percent utilization

India face depleted West Indies in two-test cricket series

Labasa’s Meeth band to perform at Diwali dhoom

Netanyahu supports Trump Gaza plan, faces coalition pushback

Street vendors thrive in growing Namaka business hub

Retention drive for medical staff

Tiktoker ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

US government shutdown suspends federal services

New disaster alerts for every Fijian

Russia hits Ukrainian city of Dnipro in rare daytime drone attack, kills one

High Court rules Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem have case to answer

Taveuni focus shifts to Vanua semis

Champs Rewa eye IDC trophy

Counter-Narcotics Bureau to undergo merit-based recruitment

Fiji U19 one win away from WC Qualification

Government pledges stronger protection for elderly citizens

10K support to enhance cancer fight

Man City's Rodri not ready to play three matches a week, says Guardiola

Chinese naval hospital ship in Fiji to provide free medical care

FMF Uprising Music Festival returns with more Local talent in 2025

Wallabies' record-breaking prop Slipper to retire after All Blacks test

Expo prepares future-ready workforce

Authentic Indian sweet to feature at Diwali Dhoom

iTaukei land redefinition brings $100k in support

Government acts on shipping delays

Liabilities keep growing despite investment gains

PM pushes Pacific diplomacy forward

Farebrother Challenge at Naluwai on Saturday

Niubalavu graduates with IOC Safeguarding Officer certificate