Cooperative to uplift the iTaukei socioeconomic status

In a mission to empower indigenous Fijians to venture into businesses, a group of entrepreneurs has formed a cooperative in the Northern Division.

Vualiku Indigenous Trust Cooperative Limited focuses on uplifting the lives of iTaukei, and it comprises of 15 entrepreneurs in the small and medium enterprise sector.

Entrepreneur, Wayne Fuakilau says the cooperative has provided a platform for the iTaukei to capitalize on opportunities that will improve their socioeconomic status.

“We cannot just rely on one income source from one operation, we decided to just come together and share our ideas and see how the government can support us through the cooperative angle.”



Entrepreneur, Wayne Fuakilau

Fuakilau says the collaboration will allow entrepreneurs to diversify their businesses, while they also strive to economically empower women.

The Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries recently announced its stand to support the iTaukei in their endeavour to establish businesses, as they have been often kept at arm’s length.

The Vualiku Indigenous Trust Cooperative Limited has been a long time coming, allowing aspiring and established indigenous Fijian entrepreneurs to thrive in the business world.