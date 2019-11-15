Cooking Show promotes healthy lifestyle

The Pacific Food Revolution TV show aims to educate the region on how to tackle non-communicable diseases.

Season two of the show was launched last night, with organizers acknowledging the support from the Australia and New Zealand governments.

Communications Coordinator Wame Valentine says they are hoping the show will encourage behavioral change, not only for entertainment but for promoting local healthy cuisine.

He says it also aims to change the mindset of the Pacific people.

“84% of the deaths in Fiji are NCD related that’s a massive jaw dropping figure, we’re trying to change it right and the only way we could do that is to promote and elevate local cuisine to encourage Fijians and also pacific islanders to let them know that the answer and the solution to our health woes is literally in our backyard.”

Season two of the cooking show features teams from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

The show airs every Thursday at 7pm on FBC TV.