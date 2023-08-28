Consultation on the review of the Surfing Act continuing

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government, through the Ministry of Tourism and the Attorney General’s office, is continuing consultation on the review of the Regulation of Surfing Areas Act 2010.

The team visited Momi, Nambia, and Yako villages in Sigatoka yesterday.

The government says it is conducting consultations with the belief that a working legal framework that is clear and transparent can achieve shared goals of economic development and intergenerational wealth as well as minimize conflict, particularly to the benefit of the tourism sector and resource owners.

It says it aims to continue promoting Fiji as a premier surf adventure tourism destination while ensuring protection and equitable compensation to landowners for the use of their natural resources.

Consultations will be in Nadi and Rakiraki today.