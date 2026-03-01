Constitutional Review Commission's deadline set for August

The newly sworn-in Constitutional Review Commission members have to submit their final report to the President by 31st August 2026.

The issuance of the Presidential Warrant establishing the Review Commission and the swearing-in of the members yesterday marked the beginning of the constitutional review process.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, yesterday, commissioned the members of the Commission during a ceremony at the State House.

The review is an important step towards strengthening Fiji’s democracy and improving the nation’s governance.

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The CRC Commissioners are Sevuloni Valenitabua as Chairperson, Ami Kohli, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, Dr Neelesh Gounder, Merewalesi Nailatikau, Dr John Fatiaki and Conway Beg.

Sevuloni Valenitabua is a senior barrister and solicitor with 30 years of experience across the Pacific, specializing in criminal and civil litigation and human rights.

Ami Kohli is a Labasa-based legal veteran with over 40 years of experience in governance, constitutional law, and community leadership.

Dr. John Fatiaki is a prominent medical practitioner and former Senator with nearly 40 years of experience in healthcare, civil aviation medicine, and government advisory.

Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba is the Vice-Chancellor of Fiji National University and an education specialist with 35 years of experience in indigenous knowledge and climate resilience.

Dr. Neelesh Gounder is a senior economics lecturer and former Chief Policy Advisor to the Fiji Government, an expert in fiscal reviews and regional strategy, while Merewalesi Nailatikau is a policy and communications specialist with 15 years of experience in public diplomacy and stakeholder engagement across regional donor agencies.

Conway Beg is a leading architect and former Fiji Rugby Union Chair, recognized for master planning and governance leadership in the Pacific.

The establishment of the Commission reflects the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the Constitution reflects the needs and aspirations of its people.

The Commission’s work will also address observations made by the Supreme Court of Fiji regarding democratic shortcomings in the 2013 Constitution.

The Commission will inquire into these concerns by consulting the public, receiving and analysing submissions, and reporting its findings and recommendations to the President.

The review process aims to help shape a constitution that reflects the wishes and needs of the people of Fiji and strengthens the country’s democratic governance.

The Commission will be supported by a secretariat and constitutional law experts.

To facilitate the process, the Cabinet has allocated $1 million to support the work of the Commission.

The Commission’s final report and recommendations will be submitted to the President and Cabinet before they are tabled in Parliament.

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