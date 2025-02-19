Constitution review much needed: Prasad

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad states that there is a need for a better understanding of how the Constitution impacts nearly every aspect of national governance and public policy.

The 2013 Constitution has been subject to wide criticism; however, a review is much needed.

This has been highlighted by Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, during the Economy Breakfast Talanoa in Suva today.

He adds that the Cabinet had approved the review of the 2013 Constitution, which he believes evolved through an illegal process and was imposed on the people.

The Acting Prime Minister urged stakeholders to share their views to help the government in this process.

Professor Prasad also confirmed that the Constitution Amendment Bill would be tabled in Parliament during the March sitting, and a Constitution Review Commission would be established.

