former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum Speaking to the media outside the courthouse

The police officers undertaking the interview have been courteous and professional; however, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum believes there are a lot of paradoxes that are happening.

Speaking to the media outside the courthouse following his bail, Sayed-Khaiyum says this is a political witch-hunt and claims this has been seen repeatedly.

The former AG says the constitution needs to always be upheld and claims it is not being followed.

Article continues after advertisement

“There seems to be a lot of contradictions in respect of what is happening, and we are seeing a number of anomalies. We have said it previously that the Constitution must reign supreme.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds allegations, and appearing in court is not new.

“I have been there before. Many of you may not have been born then back in 1988. There were 18 of us who were arrested. On the anniversary of the first coup, we had a permit from Suva City Council to gather, and we were holding banners that said there is only one race, and that is the human race. Some of us who were wearing black were actually arrested.”

The Former Attorney General has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

He has been charged with one count of abuse of office.