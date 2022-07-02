Conservation International applauds Fiji’s commitments

[Source: Supplied]

Conservation International applauds the bold move by the government towards to protect 30 percent and sustainably manage 100 percent of their ocean by 2030.

This follows the announcement by Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama to commit eight percent of Fiji’s ocean to marine protection at the United Nations Oceans Conference.

Conservation International’s Senior Director, Pacific Region, Susana Waqainabete-Tuisese says Fiji has taken decisive action to accelerate ocean management today by committing over eight percent of their ocean to marine protection by 2024, all located in Fiji’s Lau Seascape.

[Source: Supplied]

Tuisese says Lau Seascape is the most remote island group in Fiji, home to remarkable biodiversity and stunning ecosystems that provide food, cultural value, and livelihoods for its 9,600 inhabitants.

She says facing immense threats to their environment and culture that mirror challenges across the world, the customary leaders of Lau, with support from the government and partners, have committed to protect their ocean home for current and future generations.

By applying the seascape approach to the Province of Lau, Fiji will effectively manage 30 percent of its marine area of 335,000 square kilometres, creating over 100,000 square kilometres of marine protected areas.

The announcement by Bainimarama signifies the collective will of Pacific peoples and their governments to protect and sustainably manage their oceans at all costs, against the impacts of climate change.