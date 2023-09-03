Conference welcomes government’s assistance

the Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa [right] at the conclusion of the Vakaturaga Conference in Suva last week.[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs]

The welfare of the country is critical, and its citizens must be empowered to enhance their ability to make choices.

This is the view of the Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa at the conclusion of the Vakaturaga Conference in Suva last week.

Ro Teimumu, who chaired the forum says the conference acknowledges the government’s work in escalating i-Taukei issues and reaffirms that addressing these issues will enhance the economic wellbeing of the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the conference welcomes the steps taken by provincial councils through their respective commercial arms to enhance their economic progress.

Ro Teimumu adds the conference also heard concerns and opportunities on the proper use of the ocean and its resources.

She says the right balance must be struck to ensure the sustainability of the ocean for the current and future generations.