Concerns over surge in synthetic drugs

The Ministry of Home Affairs is expressing concern about the increasing prevalence of synthetic drugs entering the country.

A recent number of cases highlights the use of precursor chemicals in the transportation of these drugs.

This issue is a focal point of discussion at the two-day National Countering Illicit Narcotics in Fiji workshop in Suva.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Mason Smith says efforts are underway to enhance the monitoring process for controlled drugs imported and exported by local pharmacies.

“They don’t cause a problem, but once you combine the chemicals, then they become synthetic drugs. So the police will now have to start monitoring the importation of precursor chemicals and ingredients into the country and also exporting to the region. It’s quite a hard job, but we’ve got to do it.”

He says while marijuana cases were previously predominant, there is now a heightened focus on methamphetamine and glue-related incidents.

“So these are things that are coming over the horizon that we must be cognizant of and ensure that we take action to deter, detect, and destroy the drugs.”

The Ministry is also working on finalizing the draft National Counter Illicit Narcotics Strategy 2023–2028 and they are also planning a potential review of current policies and legislation.