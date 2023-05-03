Community policing to tackle drug trade

The Fiji Police Force is facing a persistent challenge in dealing with a high volume of illegal drugs being intercepted at the country’s borders and the worrying trend of children involved in drug peddling.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police and Director of International Relations, Ulaiasi Ravula, community policing has proven to be a successful approach to enabling direct communication between law enforcement and members of the community.

“We have adopted an integrated approach on that where our community policing department is a whole of organization approach into that as well. It’s going to be a whole of government approach as well noting the influx in that with our young people. What we are doing is an integrated approach. We work with the schools, we work with the communities, and we work with various religious organizations. We are going into temples where we have the chance, we go into and ask those organizations to speak up on behalf of the police as well on the harm that’s brought about by these synthetic drugs.”

Article continues after advertisement



Senior Superintendent of Police and Director of International Relations, Ulaiasi Ravula.

Ravula emphasized the importance of community and religious leaders engaging in open discussions with young people about the harmful effects of synthetic drugs.

As the issue continues to pose a significant threat to public safety, it is crucial to raise awareness among youth and discourage their involvement in drug-related activities.