Community policing must come to forefront: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua during his tour of the Northern Division.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, has strongly emphasized the need for community policing to be brought to the forefront in the operation of the Fiji Police Force.

This was the main message delivered in police posts and stations and in the communities that he visited during his tour of the Northern Division last week.

Tikoduadua says this is an area that has been neglected over the past few years and is an impediment to the role and responsibilities of the Fiji Police Force.

He says this is the people’s coalition government’s approach to strengthen community policing and help in the collective fight against crime in the country.

“So, we your Coalition Government… this is our new approach to keeping our community safe—returning the responsibility of keeping our community safe to the community, and the government and the police are here to stand with you.”

Tikoduadua says crime prevention is a shared responsibility between the community and the Fiji Police Force, and this partnership needs to be revived.

The Minister for Home Affairs concluded his week-long tour of the Northern Division after visiting police posts and stations.

He now has a better understanding of their operations as well as the common crimes and challenges faced by police officers in these areas.