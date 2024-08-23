Community-led strategy targets drug prevention

[Source: Drug Free World Fiji / Facebook]

Drug-Free World Fiji Founder Kalesi Volatabu has commended the efforts of Momolevu na Tui Sabeto and the Turaga ni Koro as they take ownership in combating and preventing the devastating effects of illicit drugs in the village.

Volatabu says that previously needles were being found at the front of the driveway into the village, which prompted them to form a police committee within the village, which consists of former police and military officers.

The committee attends to each entryway at 9 pm to ensure there are no movements in and out of the village.

The children have to be in the house by 9 pm because if children are found to be out of the house after 9pm, they are taken back to the homes and parents are spoken to.

If someone is found to be selling illicit drugs, the police are called, and they will be evicted from the village and banned for three years.

Volatabu says to date, Namosi and Sabeto have implemented the strategy.

She adds that there are plans for other villages in the West to implement the same initiative in the coming weeks.