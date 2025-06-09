Cokanasiga arrested days before 2.6 tonnes cocaine seizure

Court documents indicate that Iliesa Cokanasiga was arrested days before the seizure of 2.6 tonnes of cocaine in Vatia.

Cokanasiga was arrested in Nadi on the 12th of this month, while the seizure was carried out on January 15.

Six people have since been produced in court in relation to their alleged involvement in the importation of illicit drugs valued at over half a billion dollars.

They include four foreign nationals and two men from Veisaru in Ba.

Although arrested three days before the seizure, Cokanasiga made his first court appearance today.

Court documents further indicate that the remaining who appeared today Jonathan Hill, Ponipate Mateyawa, John Taotala, and Merewalesi Qolimaiwaqa were arrested on January 17.

All four were arrested in Nadi, although they are residents of Suva.

It is alleged that between November 1, 2025 and January 15, 2026, the accused conspired among themselves and with others to unlawfully import, transport, transfer, and store 2,644 kilograms of illicit drugs in and around Fiji.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Cokanasiga faces two counts of possession of items reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Police allege he was found in possession of $6,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.

Qolimaiwaqa and Taotala have each been charged with one count of possession of items reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

They were allegedly found in possession of a Jet Land gasoline AVR generator valued at $600, a Wotect raincoat valued at $26.25, an extension wire valued at $12.50 and102 litres of fuel valued at $266.02

Hill has also been charged with possession of items reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime after he was allegedly found with $1,000 in cash.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and is scheduled to be called on February 5.

The Fiji Police Force says investigations are ongoing and further arrests may be made as inquiries continue.

