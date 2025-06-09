Climate-hit communities still waiting for support

Communities facing poverty and climate impacts still need stronger and more targeted government support. This is despite progress made in public spending.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga explained this and pointed out that recent government budgets have addressed several concerns raised by civil society.

She said that an assessment by FCOSS members of last year’s budget estimates showed positive responses but key gaps remain.

“We are confident that if we continue with these reforms and we continue to rope in stakeholders in the civil society, in academia, into these current efforts, that we will pivot the public finance management system to meet the needs of those that you mentioned, those in climate vulnerable areas, those who are socially excluded.”

Catanasiga states the needs of communities hardest hit by poverty and climate shocks are still not fully met.

She warns that disruptions such as changes to the financial calendar can create confusion. She states this can delay assistance to vulnerable groups.

She is calling for increased funding for localised resilience efforts. Catanasiga highlights communities that build roads, seawalls, and other infrastructure on their own when government support is slow.

Catanasiga said these self-help projects need proper funding to achieve wider impact. She notes that island communities, in particular, require better access to resources and information.

FCOSS is urging targeted investment to empower communities.

It adds that it is critical to help people cope with the growing effects of climate change.

