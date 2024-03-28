Speaker urges global action on climate change

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Parliamentary Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the Small Island Developing States Parliamentary Group Meeting at the IPU General Assembly in Geneva was a success.

Ratu Naiqama says the meeting gave a valuable opportunity to discuss the pressing issue of climate change and its impact on the small island nations.

He delivered a powerful reminder of the critical importance of effectively tackling climate change in our respective jurisdictions.

Ratu Naiqama urged all parliamentarians, to use their positions to galvanize efforts and support our national governments in advocating for global action.

He stresses that as we continue to face the devastating effects of climate change, it is crucial for everyone to work together and take concrete actions to protect the islands.