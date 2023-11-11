Rabuka urges global action on climate change at PIF

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted the pressing issue of climate change, stating that its profile has risen significantly due to the threat it poses to Pacific islands.

Rabuka highlighted this during the Pacific Leaders Forum in Cook Islands.

The prime Minister emphasized the need for global attention, underscoring that despite contributing the least to climate change, Pacific nations are among the most severely affected.

The forum, he stated, provides a platform for Pacific leaders to unite and strategize on how best to convey their urgent concerns to the world.

Addressing the absence of some leaders from the Melanesian Spearhead Group during the forum’s sessions, Rabuka expressed that while their participation was missed, the discussions continued.

He emphasized the unity required in addressing the challenges faced by the Pacific and stressed the ongoing nature of the dialogues, even outside the formal sessions.

“We want the people to hear us. We are suffering the most, we’ve caused the least, we have least contributed to climate change, global warming and all these things. But we are the most serious sufferers of the effects of these things. So we need to be heard. And when we come together and we plan our strategies for going up to the world and asking them to listen to us, in that sense, it has been a good meeting.”

Rabuka says they are committed to regionalism, pooling efforts to combat the impacts of climate change together.