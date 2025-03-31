Fiji leads the charge in ocean accounting

Fiji is advancing its commitment to sustainable ocean management by strengthening ocean accounting.

This system tracks the economic, environmental and social value of marine resources.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu led Fiji’s delegation to the Ocean Accounts Exchange: Building a Blueprint for Action in Costa Rica, a key global meeting ahead of the UN Ocean Conference in June.

Fiji sees ocean accounting as a crucial tool in shaping policies that go beyond traditional GDP measurements.

By integrating environmental and economic data, the country aims to make better decisions that protect marine ecosystems while ensuring long-term benefits for communities.

The initiative aligns with Fiji’s National Ocean Policy and its goal of protecting 30% of its Exclusive Economic Zone by 2030.

Bulitavu reiterated that ocean accounting is not just about data collection but a transformational approach to how Fiji values and manages its most vital natural resource.

Fiji, he states has already made progress in this space, working with partners like the University of the South Pacific and the Global Ocean Accounts Partnership to quantify the value of mangrove ecosystems.

The four-day event provided an opportunity for Fiji to strengthen global partnerships, refine its marine conservation strategies and ensure that ocean governance remains at the core of its development agenda.

