The Coalition Government has introduced comprehensive Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund guidelines, which will pave the way for a national framework to facilitate the relocation process.

The Fijian Government, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit [GIZ], has spearheaded this initiative, aiming to assist and provide guidance at the local level.

New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow says that the NZ government has taken the lead as the first external contributor to the newly established CROC Trust Fund.

Darlow states that a lot can be achieved and that the guidelines are the key.

“We are delighted to be Canarian combined donors. That’s often what New Zealand does. We are very pleased to be able to do that with this project. What it means to have a serious conversation about not just mitigating, not just adapting, but actually having to take some hard decisions and doing that in a constructive and collaborative way.”

As Fiji forges ahead with implementing this national framework, it sets an inspiring example for other nations grappling with similar issues.