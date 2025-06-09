Climate change threatens Pacific farmers and food security

The Pacific Farmers Organization warns that food security across the region is under threat as climate change impacts key resources.

Speaking at a gathering of Civil Society Organizations yesterday in preparation for the United Nations 30th Climate Conference, Ilisapeci Vakacegu states the effects of climate change are increasingly felt by people who depend on farming.

Vakacegu says that they hope regional CSOs can unite with a clear and common voice to advocate for the communities most affected on the ground.

“It impacts their livelihoods, their day-to-day living, but farmers are also very important as they are the ones providing food and sustenance not only for their community but most of the Pacific Island countries are heavily relying on the agriculture sector for their economies,”

She also stresses that farmers in the region are not fully heard on climate issues, and hopes regional leaders will take their concerns to COP 30.

“Farmers have not really been given the opportunity to sit and participate in these kinds of decision-making forums, but we are very fortunate that more recognition and more support from our development partners and our bilateral partners,”

WWF-Pacific’s Project Manager for the Empowering Voices Project, Margaret Tabunakawai says success at COP 30 will depend heavily on collaboration among Pacific parties.

Tabunakawai adds that their aim is to empower CSOs in the lead-up to COP 30, which will be held from November 10 to 21.

