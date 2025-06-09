Climate Change now a daily reality for Namalata

Residents of Namalata Village in Kadavu are experiencing firsthand the growing impacts of climate change, as rising waters increasingly threaten their community.

Village Headman Manoa Baro says climate change is no longer a distant threat but an everyday reality.

Baro highlights that Namalata’s peninsula-like setting makes it especially vulnerable.

“Our village, because of its location, is visibly affected. Water enters regularly during heavy rain and even at high tide. Next year, we hope to build another seawall along the main road and are working with relevant authorities to dredge the river beside the village. We also plan to install a floodgate to help protect Namalata from recurring floods. When there’s heavy rain, the village is often filled with puddles and water that takes time to clear.”



Village Headman Manoa Baro

Baro says the government responded this year with a new $40,000 seawall.

He adds that the women of Namalata have also contributed with a recent project building a new concrete footpath to offer safer passage during floods.

Despite the growing environmental threats, Baro says relocating the village is not an option.

As Namalata prepares for more climate-driven challenges, its leaders remain focused on adapting and protecting their community.

