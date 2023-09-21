Climate change consequences indiscriminate: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the Thematic Session 2 of the UN General Assembly Climate Ambition Summit [Source: Fiji Government]

No nation is exempt from the impact of climate change, and no nation can address it alone.

This was emphasized by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the Thematic Session 2 of the UN General Assembly Climate Ambition Summit.

The session, titled “Delivering Climate Justice: Accelerating Ambition and Implementation on Adaptation and Early Warning for All,” provided a platform for global leaders to discuss and collaborate on addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

“Fiji is right on the front line of climate crises, grappling with their devastating effects. For our farmers, erratic weather patterns have become normal, risking food security and bringing on economic instability.”

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Rabuka says Fiji has been actively pursuing adaptive practices.

“Fiji is now implementing its Natural Adaptation Plan to address the impacts of climate change. An interministerial steering committee for the NAP has been established to support the formulation, coordination, implementation, and monitoring. Sector-specific vulnerability assessments for agriculture, water resources, coastal management, and infrastructure have been carried out, ensuring informed decision-making.”

Rabuka also emphasized the need for climate justice, ensuring that the burden of climate change is shared equitably among nations.

He also acknowledged the vital role of climate finance while recognizing access as a key challenge.

The Prime Minister says pending projects for climate-resilient infrastructure, community-based adaptation, and capacity-building are delayed due to complex financing processes.