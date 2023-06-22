Climate change a continuous threat in Naloto

Naloto Villagers in Tailevu are still feeling the extreme impacts of climate change.

Turaga ni Koro Isikeli Kurukitoga says they cannot wait for assistance any longer and are taking steps to save themselves from the climate crisis.

Kurukitoga says Babavualiku, which is situated on the left side of Naloto village has been reclaimed for about 50 metres of their coastline.

He adds this has cost them $38,000 and they will need to reclaim another 100 metres which is expected to cost around $70,000.

However, residents of the right side of Naloto Village which is called Babaceva have raised $13,000 and are reclaiming their coastline.

Kurukitoga adds they need to raise another $20,000 to complete the work.

“This is an issue we have been dealing with for so many years. During high tide, the water level reaches this place, and its bringing into the village a lot of rubbish. We have requested for assistance and there is still nothing until today so we have decided to reclaim the land and we have done this much.”

Kurukitoga says Naloto village has 205 villagers and 75 houses and as days go by, they are hoping to get more assistance to keep their homes and village safe from rising sea levels as a result of climate change.

The village it’s situated on the coastline of Tailevu.