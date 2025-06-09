Civil service exams return

[File Photo]

Civil service examinations have returned after nearly a decade. The first cohort of officers has completed the program at the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service.

Forty-one officers graduated from the Introduction to Government Machineries course. It is the first group to complete the program since it was discontinued in 2015.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada said the completion of the first cohort was a major milestone for the public service.

“Today marks an important milestone for the Fiji Public Service as we have just completed Cohort One of the Service Exam: Introduction to Government Machineries, and I comment every officer who has successfully completed this programme.”

Rokovada said the exam was not meant to make entry into the service harder.

He states it ensures all officers start with the same understanding of government systems, public service standards and service excellence.

The examinations were reintroduced to strengthen recruitment and training. The program is currently being piloted in five ministries.

Graduate Jona Bolatabanivau states the course has improved his understanding of public service work. He said the training would help him deliver better services to the public.

Head of the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service Atelaite Rokosuka explained that the move follows Cabinet’s directive.

“I believe we are obliged as civil servants to be trained, to be equipped with this knowledge and my message to civil servants out there, if you haven’t been trained under the service exams or under these courses, please, we welcome you and it’s a great opportunity to enhance our knowledge in this area.”

The program will be rolled out to all ministries from March this year.

