Church warns against misuse of traditional bonds

The Methodist Church is taking a firm stand against the rising misuse of traditional iTaukei relationships, specifically highlighting concerns over the growing trend of oversexualized jokes and bold behavior.

Church President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou says what was once sacred and rooted in respect for the traditional veitauvutaki relationships is now being taken out of context, often in inappropriate and harmful ways.

He says that these jokes, frequently exchanged under the guise of cultural familiarity, are increasingly crossing the line with little regard for age, boundaries, or the deeper meaning behind the relationship.

“Young generations need to be taught the importance and origins of their traditional relationships, as many iTaukei today are unaware of the history and significance behind these connections.”

Reverend Turagavou says the failure to understand these traditional ties and the implications of misusing them is contributing to a culture where inappropriate behavior is normalized, and in some cases, may even mask or excuse abuse.

The Church stresses that re-education is critical and communities must return to the core values of respect, dignity, and knowledge of cultural heritage.

He says doing so is a necessary step in addressing deeper issues such as child abuse and maintaining the sanctity of iTaukei customs.

