Church organizes reconciliation service

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

May 3, 2023 12:48 pm

Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai is expected to make a public confession at the thanksgiving and reconciliation church service for the Girmit descendants in Fiji.

Church Communication Secretary Reverend Wilfred Regunamada says this service is important since it focuses on reconciling what happened in the past.

He adds it will also allow them to recognize of the work done by the Girmit descendants in the development of our nation.

“The main part of this church service is reconciliation or the heart of the church service is reconciliation but the president has also recognized the contribution of the Girmit community to the development of this nation and the contribution of the Grimit to the Vanua that.”

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji National Secretary, Pundit Krishneel Tiwari says they are overwhelmed with gratitude shown by the Church to seek forgiveness from the Indo-Fijian community during this special service.

Tiwari says the Sabha has the same love and respect for the iTaukei culture and people and looking forward to building relationships with other faith-based organizations.

The church services is scheduled for May 14th at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

 

