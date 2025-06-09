China’s hospital ship brings free health care

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

China’s hospital ship, the Silk Road Ark is set to arrive in Suva tomorrow to provide free medical services to Fijians.

The Chinese Embassy states the ship will dock at King’s Wharf at 9am and remain in Fiji until next week Wednesday.

Vodafone Arena Hall B will act as a preliminary medical check point for those seeking treatment before boarding.

Patients cleared for treatment will be transported by embassy-organized shuttle buses to the port.

Visitors are urged to bring valid IDs for registration.

Medical services at the arena will run daily from 8am to 5pm starting this Thursday.

The embassy emphasizes all care provided onboard the ship will be free of charge.

The Silk Road Ark is on its maiden global voyage, offering specialized healthcare support and strengthening medical cooperation between China and Pacific nations.

This mission gives Fijians rare access to advanced treatments, including screenings, check-ups and consultations.

