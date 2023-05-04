China reaffirms support

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

China will continue to maintain healthy diplomatic relations and economic cooperation with Fiji.

This was reaffirmed during a bilateral meeting between the Ambassador of China to Fiji, Zhou Jian, and Attorney-General Siromi Turaga yesterday.

China states it will assist in the areas of agriculture, climate change response, education, exportation of Fiji’s products, infrastructure, and development.

Turaga also informed the ambassador about the progressive plans intended for the Fiji Corrections Service under his portfolio.

This included the infrastructural development of corrections officers’ housing, staff welfare, and improving the resources provided by the FCS to the inmates under the organization’s care.



The Chinese ambassador has assured the AG of China’s interest in collaboration in this area of interest.